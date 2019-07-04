Rupert celebrates the Fourth of July with annual parade

In Rupert, people gathered at the town square for their 94th Annual Fourth of July Festivities.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. Rupert celebrates the Fourth of July all week long.

The pancake breakfast kicks off the week, followed by a 5K run, fireworks, and of course, the parade.

Thousands packed the streets in their red and blue to watch as horses, cheerleaders, and classic cars drove down the streets.

What exactly is residents' favorite part of the day?

"I was raised here, but, I live down there, this is the best parade in Idaho," one said.

"I have a picture of her right here when she was probably two years old, and she's eighteen now. It's our tradition," a mother and daughter said.

"To get free candy," the children said.

Friends, family and candy was the theme of the day.

After the parade, people gathered to enjoy some music and food.