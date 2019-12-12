Rupert holds first sugar beet drop on New Year's Eve

The end of 2019 is coming up, which means it's time to celebrate the New Year. The ball drops in New York, the potato drops in Boise and now there will be another celebration in Rupert.

Employees at Christensen Machine Incorporated have been constructing a giant sugar beet that will descend from the sky at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. The beet is still being painted and constructed, but the size of it runs 12 feet in diameter by 22 feet tall.

Owner of Christensen Machine Inc. tells KMVT that he came up with the idea about two years ago.

"In this valley, there are a tremendous amount of sugar beets grown and we have the largest beet slicing factory in the world, which is located in Paul, Idaho, Amalgamated Sugar, and so we decided to build a sugar beet and we've got it built and, yeah, we're going to be dropping it New Year's Eve," said Mike Christensen.

They plan to have the finished product set up in the Rupert Square by next week so the community can take a look at what's to come.