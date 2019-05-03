Rupert man sentenced to life without parole after killing man

A Rupert man was handed his sentence in Minidoka County Court Wednesday after killing a man and injuring a woman in the town of Minidoka.

Denis Lopez-Serrano, 23, was originally arrested on four felony charges in April of 2018.

On Wednesday, the judge sentenced him to life in prison for second degree murder.

He also received five years of aggravated assault and 25 years for kidnapping in the second degree, all running concurrently.

In 2018, Lopez-Serrano approached his ex-girlfriend's car, who he also shared a child with, and threatened her with a gun.

He then broke her window, shot her and her father who was also in the car.

The father died at the hospital.

He will be serving his sentence without the possibility of parole.