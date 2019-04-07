Rupert teen asks grandma to prom

When one Minico High School student goes to prom in a couple of weeks, he may turn some heads, when he shows up with his grandma as his date.

Junior Kody Leonard and his grandma Sindy Gray will probably garner a lot of attention on April 20th.

But for Kody, he wanted to give his grandma the experience she never had.

Kody told KMVT that he spent a couple of months figuring out how to pop the question, finally settling on a puzzle made out of a picture of the two of them, something he says, was worth it.

"I always, like wanted to like have a special moment with my grandma I guess, you know, because she does everything for us, and I just wanted to have a little small thing that paid back the thing, and so I’m like, just have the opportunity to be able to ask her,” Leonard explained.

And while Sindy was surprised that he asked, she only had one response to his question.

"I had a sign, and I thought, well I had another idea, you know, as we get older we're not as clever as these kids are, so anyway I thought oh, he made me cry, I can put him in time out,” Gray explained.

