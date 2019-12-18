S. Idaho Toys for Tots in need of donations ahead of Christmas

Southern Idaho Toys for Tots is still in need of hundreds of toys for Christmas day.

Magic Valley Central Labor Council donated 175 toys to southern Idhao Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots give Christmas gifts to children in need. As of Monday, the charity is short about 700 toys (Source: KMVT)

KMVT talked with Toys for Tots organizer Debbie Johnson. She said more than 4,300 toys have been donated so far this year. That number includes toys from Christmas in the Nighttime Sky.

Monday, members from the Magic Valley Central Labor Council donated 175 toys, including six bicycles with cash donations from pipe fitters, carpenters, iron workers and other unionized positions. The organization used that money to buy toys.

CLC Vice President Tom Milton says he hopes others will step up to make sure children have a Christmas to remember.

Everyone should donate to something like this,” Milton said. “There are people out there, if it was me, it would be real hard to ask for toys and get them to the kids, we make good money and deserver to share it with the community.”

Johnson estimates more than 700 children are still unaccounted for not having a Christmas toy.

People can donate toys to locations throughout the Magic Valley or at KMVT until Dec. 24.

Applications to receive toys for Christmas are due Dec. 18.

For more information on other toy drop-offs, visit toysfortots.org.

