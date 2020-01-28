S. Idaho woman to be sentenced for role in Colorado woman's murder

A southern Idaho woman will be sentenced Tuesday for her part in the death of a Colorado mother.

Krystal Lee is being sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth in a Cripple Creek, Colorado, courtroom.

In November, Patrick Frazee was convicted and sentenced to 156 years in prison. On Monday, Frazee's attorneys filed paperwork to appeal the case.

Lee, the key witness in Frazee’s trial, who was Frazee's on-and-of girlfriend, will find out her fate. Lee took a plea bargain and is expected to get probation or serve three years in prison.

Without the deal, a judge could have to sentenced her to up to 100 years in prison.