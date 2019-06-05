SBA workshop focus on helping small business owners expand or grow in rural communities

To provide resources and help out Magic Valley entrepreneurs, the U.S. Small Business Administration Boise District Office held a workshop at Twin Fall City Hall.

The purpose was to help small business owners start, grow or expand their business in rural communities.

Representatives from local lenders, support organizations and U.S. Department of Agricultural Development attended the workshop as well.

This workshop is part of SBA's initiative to build strong economic growth in rural communities and informed about the federal programs available to help start or expand a business.

"Entrepreneurs are people that see an opportunity to create organization to take advantage of that opportunity and we just want to help people with the plan they need to make sure they take advantage of those opportunities," said Jeremy Field, SBA Regional Administrator Pacific Northwest.

Workshops were held in Twin Falls and Rexburg.