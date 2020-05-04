Heath specialist: Calls for help to quit smoking down during pandemic

Right now is a stressful time for a lot of people, and that could mean picking up a new or old bad habit for some people.

That bad habit is smoking.

As you probably already know, smoking is bad for a number of reasons, but did you know that it can actually worsen some of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

KMVT talked with public health specialist Cody Orchard with the South Central Public Health District, who says it's very possible people have started smoking again because of the stresses associated with the pandemic.

"As far as what we're seeing with statewide numbers of people who have called into the quit hot line, the numbers are down, this month (April) and even last month (March)," Orchard said. "Certain people are wanting to quit smoking, and we're assuming that could be because of how stressful everything is and people are putting off quitting, because they don't want that added stress on their lives."

Orchard also said that smokers, and possibly those who vape, could be at a higher risk of getting sick, because of the damage done to the lungs.

"Smoking and vaping destroys the cilia in your lungs, which can actually prevent, you know, dirt and really bad things get into your lungs," Orchard said.

Orchard also says to contact him or your local health district for help to stop quitting, or to sign up for cessation classes.