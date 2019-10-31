SIRCOMM dispatcher given top honors at award ceremony

A Magic Valley woman is getting recognized by the state for her work as a 911 dispatcher.

Southern Idaho Regional Communications dispatcher Angel Hunsaker was named Communicator of the Year at the Idaho Public-Safety Access Point conference for public safety communications hosted Tuesday in Boise.

Hunskaer has been at SIRCOMM for 17 years, and is a floor supervisor.

KMVT caught up with her before her shift started, and she said a coworker nominated her and didn't tell her.

“She told me one night, ‘Hey you won this award that I nominated you for.' I was like, ‘Oh I didn't even know that they were doing the nominations for it’. So it was a big surprise,” Hunsaker explained.

Hunsaker said it was an honor to even be nominated.

“It was really an honor to be, first of all that someone would think of me for that kind of a title, and second of all that I actually won,” Hunsaker said.

Coworker and fellow dispatcher Sue Spain said she wasn't surprised that Hunsaker won.

“She's a big part of being a team player, but also she's our team leader. And she's what makes the team be a team,” Spain said, a team that Hunsaker says the award belongs to as well.

“There's a lot of people here who deserve it. There's a lot of people who go above and beyond," Hunsaker said. "My coworkers are absolutely amazing. I love working with all of them. They all do great, and I think every single one of them, deserve it actually."

Hunsaker also said that her husband, a firefighter for Rock Creek Rural Fire, ended up inviting people from all the departments she works with to the award presentation in Boise, without her knowing, so she ended up being surprised by them as well.