SIRCOMM's director resigns; board is searching for new leader

Southern Idaho Regional Communications' director of two years Hope Lindsey is resigning her post come mid-June.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson, who is part of the Joint Powers Board that overlooks SIRCOMM, said she just recently handed in her resignation.

"She has some personal, family-related matters," Johnson said.

KMVT spoke to Lindsey, and she said she's moving back because she's getting married in September.

"I'm moving for family," she explained.

She came in as deputy director two years ago.

"At the time there wasn't a director in place, so I kind of filled both roles without the title," she said.

While some may think that SIRCOMM has had a change in leadership often, that's not the case, as the previous director before Lindsey was there for many years.

"Actually there hasn't been a lot of director turnover," she explained.

Some might also say that SIRCOMM has been short on dispatchers, but she said they are actually adequately staffed.

"SIRCOMM, and I think most dispatch agencies, most law enforcement agencies you talk to in this day 'n age, is short staffed in those areas," Johnson said. "SIRCOMM has been down for quite a long time in those staffing. We have more dispatchers now than we did one or two years ago."

Lindsey said the minimum people that need to be staffed is 12, and they meet that.

"Our goal is to get it at 17 and we have three on per shift and that covers each of our positions. Our goal is to have four at a time and that fourth person would be able to handle overflow of calls," Lindsey explained.

She understands that filling the dispatchers job can be tough, as they work long hours and miss holidays.

"Most centers are, at least around here, are 12 hour shifts and it can be exhausting, but it takes someone special to do the job, and we have that here at SIRCOMM," she said.

Lindsey will be leaving mid-June, just a little before all their projects going on at SIRCOMM are finished.

"We’re in a transition phase, but it's not a bad thing, it’s a really good thing right now," she said. "We’re in the process of changing our computer dispatch system. We go live on it on June 26. We’re renovating dispatch, we’re getting new consoles, new carpet, paint, the whole thing."

Lindsey said the board might have found some candidates to for her replacement.

"I know SIRCOMM has some very qualified candidates that would be good potentials," she said.

Johnson said they will have a new deputy director starting within the next couple of weeks. They are also looking at hiring a project manager to oversee the projects as they finish up, while the deputy director takes care of the administrative side in the meantime.

"We want to keep the ship stable. And to have a stable ship, you’ve got to have somebody in the wheel house steering it. So we want to get that process done as soon as possible," Johnson said.