Safe Kids talks about importance of helmets

According to Safe Kids, every two minutes a child in the US is taken to the emergency room to be treated for an unintentional cycle related incident.

KMVT talked with Jennifer Westendorff of Safe Kids Magic Valley, who explained what steps parents can take to prevent their kid from becoming part of that number.

“We want it to be secured so that helmet takes the brunt of that fall and protects their little brains,” Westendorff said. “It needs to fit like a baseball cap, just right above their brow. And then the 'y' that's formed by the straps need to come underneath their ears, if it's riding up on their ears, and it doesn't have an adjustment, then it's too small. And then the strap underneath the chin needs to be tight enough that it's snug, but they can still get two fingers in there,” Westendorff stated.

Helmets also need to be replaced every couple of years.

“The plastics and the foams get brittle, and they start to compact. And some helmets will actually tell you an expiration on the inside, you just need to be looking for those things,” Westendorff said.

According to the Safe Kids website, wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of head injury in children by 78%.

“The biggest thing that we'll see is concussions, so basically for kids, that's a bruise on the brain. And sometimes it goes further than that, and there is some brain injury that takes therapy and causes other issues,” Westendorff said.

She also talked about one young boy who recently came in to get a new helmet.

“This young man crashed his bike, was actually knocked out, and they discovered him passed out, so he came in to see us, so he came in to see us, 'cause he remembered that last year we taught him that if he gets in a crash that he needs to tell somebody that he could possibly have a brain injury, and that his helmet needed to be replaced,” Westendorff said.