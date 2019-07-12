Safe sitter classes offered to help youth learn life and rescue skills

The youngest age a child can be a babysitter is 11 years old and a class at St. Luke's Magic Valley can help them prepare for that.

For the first time, the hospital will be offering a nationally certified program for children age 11 and older to prepare being a safe sitter.

"I think our community is growing and growing, and we see that in our schools that a lot of times it’s older siblings are watching their younger siblings when they get home, and so this also helps prepare that as well," said Shelley Bonnes, birth and parenting education coordinator at St. Luke's.

In the class, the youth will learn about safety skills such as first aid, CPR and what to do in case of a power outage or weather emergency.

Not only will they learn how to be a safe sitter, they learn some life and business skills as well.

"We feel like it’s important because it helps prepare the kids for the situations they’re in but it also helps them build their business skills and promote themselves to the people in the community that they’re going to be able to take care of their children, and do so in a safe manner as possible," she said.

The class is on July 20 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke's Magic Valley in their Oak Room 2.

The class fee is $30 and will be $5 for each additional children.

For more information or how to sign up, check out the attached flyer.