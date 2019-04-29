'Safe to Sleep' campaign aims to reduce risk of SIDS

Sudden unexpected infant death is the unforeseen death of an infant less than 1 year in age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There's more than 3,000 cases of SUID every year in the United States, and the term alone continues to concern both parents and pediatricians.

“I have one child and I was terrified of SIDS just because I had done research on it and I was going to be a single mom,” said Twin Falls mother Kaitlyn McKnight.

SUID involves a case of death in which the cause is not immediately known until an investigation is conducted. However, according to the CDC SUID often occurs while an infant is sleeping or in the area in which they sleep

"One of the most common causes of children under a year of age dying from an accidental sleeping injury is either suffocation or strangulation, and that accounts for about 80 percent of those deaths,” said St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center Pediatrician, Dr. Kathryn Reese.

There's several risk factors parents can remove from their and their infant's environment to reduce the risk of SUIDS,

"The main risk factor is not sleeping in a crib, and not on your back, so to put that the other way is sleeping on an adults bed," Reese said.

Safe to Sleep is a campaign that aims to reduce SUID and recommends mothers share a room with their infant, but that both should sleep on separate surfaces for at least the first six months.

"Truly it's risky at any age. We all like to snuggle with our newborn babies, and that's great," Reese said. "But when that parents is so exhausted they're falling asleep they're not aware of their infant's needs."

The

Safe to Sleep campaign says infants should sleep on a firm surface or safety approved crib, and not to place soft objects or loose bedding near them. But it's not just how your infant sleeps it's also where.

"Smoking is especially a risk factor for infant death," Reese said. "That's been known for a while, and any drugs or alcohol or anything that the parents or caregiver is using does decrease their ability to properly care for the child."

Reese went on to say the sometimes just remembering three simple things can mean the difference between safe sleeping and a tragedy.

"Remember A-B-C," Reese said. "Alone, on your back and in a crib. That's what keeps your child safe."