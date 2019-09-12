Health department provides information on safe canning practices

It's about that time of year for home gardeners to begin harvesting their crops.

For people who are planning to store produce from this growing season, the South Central Public Health District shared with KMVT some safety tips for successful canning.

One of the biggest worries with storing fresh crops is botulism, a food-borne bacteria that thrives in low-oxygen and low-acid environments. Jarryd, an environmental health specialist at SCPHD, explained how to spot the toxins in its track.

“You can't see it, you can't smell it you can't taste it. So if there's any kind of funky, bulging, or leaking or gases that are coming from the can, it's just safe to throw it away and not even mess with it," he says.

Using safe canning practices and USDA approved recipes can help in botulism prevention. For more information, visit healthycanning.com for more information on safe harvesting.

