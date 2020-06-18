Salute to Farmers: Bellevue’s Hillside Farms adapts to change

A blue skyline of mountains, green fields of hay, birds chipping, hawks hunting for breakfast, and the slow rumble of a green tractor bailing hay, is the office for the hard working hands of those at Hillside Farms.

KMVT traveled to their operation just south of Bellevue, learning about their crops and the importance of water and how owner Justin Stevenson continues to make changes.

"There's more interest in water conservation so we have tried to change our farming practices in order to use less water," Stevenson said.

Hillside Farms is known for their dairy alfalfa, malt barley and blue spruce tree farm.

Stevenson says the farm also works with cattle owners, leasing property, which is all part of balancing healthy lands.

“That can be an crucial part of soil conservation," he said. "Those cover crops can be grazed by cattle and nutrients and helps build up organic matter.”

Putting You First, KMVT asked Stevenson how the toll of COIVD-19 on Idaho’s dairies is affecting hay farms like Hillside.

"When they have a tough time then they don't buy as much or as high quality of alfalfa, so that has an impact on us," Stevenson said.

But as the world looks toward a brighter future, Stevenson says in the next 10 years he hopes farming looks similar, but will always look forward to different seasons, even those with challenges.

“I just appreciate the outdoors all the time, the changes out here on a monthly basis, pretty drastic, seeing it green in the spring, then harvest coming and it all covered in snow over the winters,” he said. “It’s a pretty drastic change and I certainly can appreciate that.”