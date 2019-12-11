Salvation Army now accepts money through Apple Pay and Google Pay

Seeing as not everyone always carries cash with them, the Salvation Army is making it easier for people to donate.

Last year, people could donate with a credit card or with cash, but with the hidden fees the credit card companies used, the nonprofit was losing money.

This year though, people can directly donate right from their phone by scanning a QR code displayed at bell ringing sites, taking people directly to Apple Pay or Google Pay.

“You just walk up with your camera, you just, look how fast that was, as soon as it gets there, tap the web page, tap the phone, and then it takes me to where you want to give $5, $10, $25 or another amount,” said Major Kevin Hanson with the Salvation Army. “Then you hit it, and you fill out a few questions, it asks for your name, those types of things.”

People will be ringing the bells with the Salvation Army up until Christmas Eve or people can donate at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/red-kettle-history/