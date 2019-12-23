Santa brings the North Pole to Everise

Staff at C3 got into the holiday spirit on Friday when Santa brought his portable North Pole to the Twin Falls Everise facility.

They've been putting on this event for about five years, but for the first time they are opening it up to the public. Free popcorn was served during the event and children got a candy cane from Santa.

KMVT paid a visit to Everise to see the holiday set up and hear how employees were looking forward to the event.

"I get to actually hang out and talk to kids and get to know them," said Doyal Bennett, Training Quality Manager. "I get to have a better connection with my fellow coworkers and the agents on the floor and be able to talk to them and get to know their families a little bit more so we can you know make sure that this is a good family work environment."

The event went from 3-6 p.m. Admission required non-perishable canned food, which will be donated to the Twin Falls Salvation Army food bank for families in need this holiday season.