Saturday night accident lands individual in custody on alcohol related charge

A accident Saturday night in Twin Falls on Washington St. and Pole Line Rd. landed one individual in custody on an alcohol related charge according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

Corporal Gassert of the Twin Falls Police Department said the police were dispatched to a two vehicle injury at that location at 11:19 p.m. Saturday night. And that after completing their investigation of the crash scene, one individual was taken into custody on an alcohol related offense. Information regarding the extent of who, if anyone, may have been injured was not provided.