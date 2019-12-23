Saudi court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi’s killing

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death after Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered last year in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia’s state TV reported that three others were sentenced to prison. All can appeal the verdicts.

The kingdom’s crown prince drew international condemnation for the killing because several Saudi agents involved had worked directly for him.

The kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near total secrecy.

