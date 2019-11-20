Sawtooth Avalanche Center educates people about the reality of avalanches

Whether you like to ski, ride, snow shoe, or winter hike, people need to be aware of the possibility of an avalanche.

“Avalanches can happen on any slope that has snow on it, specifically if it’s over 30 degrees,” said Jon Preuss.

Preuss is one of the instructors for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has been travelling across the Gem State educating people about the reality of the deadly snow slide.

“Just kind of the overview of what is an avalanche, how do they occur, what are the basics that I need to know when going out and recreating, and then where can I get additional resources and information should I need that for my adventure,” said Stacey Ward, with the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

Winter is when most avalanches occur. Before heading out to recreate, it’s important to be ready for all the possibilities.

“Always have an avalanche beacon on, probe and a shovel whenever you go into the back country, those are the three minimal, essential equipment you should carry,” Preuss said.

It’s also important to check the avalanche forecast before heading out to the back country.

“Hopefully give them enough information to not scare them, but like to then take the next step, whether it’s our field course, where we practice a lot of the things I talk about tonight in the field. Or then take a level one avalanche course, which really harps on everything you need to know out there just to bring awareness to how dangerous avalanches can be,” Preuss said.

For more information, visit https://sawtoothavalanche.com/