Sawtooth National Forest closes some campgrounds during Memorial Day weekend

If you're planning on going camping this weekend for Memorial Day, well you might want to rethink your plans because the Sawtooth National Forest said they're closing down some campgrounds.

District Ranger Loren Poppert said weather conditions have knocked down a large number of trees in their campgrounds. He said there was a recent snow storm that came through.

"It's going to take us a couple of weeks to get in and assess what remaining hazard trees we have before we can open it up for the public," Poppert said.

He said Porcupine Springs, Pettit, Lower and Upper Penstemon Campgrounds will be closed.

"Part of the struggle this week is with the cold and rainy temperatures, the snow isn't melting that we got, so it's delaying what we can do up there," he said.

In the last five years that Poppert has been with the department, they have never closed for Memorial Day weekend.

They hope to open the campgrounds by June 7, but it could go as late as June 14.

"With the additional moisture we’ve had this year, a lot of our roads are muddy and have potential for significant damage. We’d like the public's help in not driving on those muddy, soft roads and not creating issues in the future," he said.

If recreators have questions, they can visit or call one of their local offices.