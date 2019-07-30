Firefighters use CSI Expo Center as staging area

The Sawtooth National Forest is using the parking lot behind the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center as a staging area for fire stations across the great basin.

They bring in resources from places like Brigham City, Utah, and Madison County in eastern Idaho to use in case of a brush or wild land fire to help fight it before it gets too big.

Susan Brown, the Fire Business Specialist for the Sawtooth National Forest, explained why it's so important to have a quick response time.

“So instead of having a three or four hour response time, we try to have a 15 minute to 30 minute response time, which obviously makes the fire response a lot smaller, we can get to it when it’s in the smaller stages, and put it out, so it doesn't get to be those big fires that we need teams on,” Brown said.

Brown says the reason they chose Twin Falls and the expo center is because there's plenty of hotels available for the firefighters, as well as plenty of food options.