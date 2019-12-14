Scam phone calls on the rise

KMVT has gotten a few calls recently about scam phone calls.

Eastern Idaho Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau Jeremy Johnson says one of the popular scams that has shown up recently has to do with your social security number, where the scammer will call and say the number has a fraud alert or even has been put on hold.

Johnson also said she's seen videos of people often messing with the scammers, but says that is the opposite of what you should do.

“The problem is when you do that, you're engaging with them. And they have technology where they're listening to things. They're listening to your voice, to kind of detect what age you are, they're listening to things in the background,” Johnson continued “They may hear your dog bark, and they know you're a pet owner. They may hear children in the background and they know you're a parent. Because you're engaging with them and they're hearing things, that's giving them more motivation to target you in the future.”

Johnson also said the best thing to do is to just not answer the phone, know that the federal government will never call you, and don't give out personal information.