Many are now adjusting to working from home, or have been recently laid off or furloughed, and are now looking for a job at home. They may need to have your guard up for avoiding scammers targeting at-home workers.

The Better Business Bureau says that all the precautions that are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, might leave your personal and businesses information at risk.

Many may find themselves more vulnerable to tech support scams, when trying to solve tech issues themselves at home, or even business email compromise scams, when someone impersonates emails that appear to come directly from the boss.

"As far as employees as you are working from home, just making sure you are using a secure connection, just making sure that you are not putting any private information in any emails that could be compromised," said Jeremy Johnson

Businesses were already being targeted before the governors stay-at-home order, but as more people transition to working from home, it gives scammers more opportunities to target consumers.