Jerome meat processor selling pigs to help Iowa farmer

One Magic Valley meat processing company is helping out residents, as well as farmers in Iowa.

It's a win-win situation for all involved, but it wasn't without its struggles, explains Scarrow Meats owner Don Scarrow.

"I was involved in a conversation with a good friend of mine, Kevin Jones of Intermountain Beef, a couple three weeks ago, and he said he had a good friend in Iowa, that had a lot of pigs that he could not get into slaughter," Scarrow said.

It started out with a bang.

"I got on the phone the first day and I sold a full semi load in about 10 hours," Scarrow said. "It was over-the-top crazy. Some of those people put it on social media, and it went crazy from there, and we sold about five semi loads in about three days."

Each semi-truck holds between 165-170 pigs, but the whole operation almost got shut down, when inspectors entered Scarrow Meats and raised flags regarding food safety.

"They did stop it for probably half a day or so, because I had no idea. I buy a lot of pigs at the county fairs. We resell them. It's the same thing, I thought. I've never crossed state lines before, so that's where the glitch came in with the ISDA," Scarrow explained. "A lot of it I was ignorant to some of laws on animals crossing state lines. So kind of my fault. Once they clued me into the rules, and I got versed on what we have to do, they were very patient, very willing to work with us, and they helped me get all the certificates."

But with the green light, they can get back to what matters most, helping each other and helping farmers.

"A lot of them are actually euthanizing them, and burying them, just to get rid of the pigs," Scarrow said. "So we can give them to people who want the meat out here, give the farmer a little bit of money, give my guys a lot of work, help the economy around here, fill peoples freezers, the grocery stores are low on meat, so it's a win win for everybody."