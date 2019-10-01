School bus violations reminder

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's has a heads up for drivers, as they are putting the breaks on school bus violations.

Sergeant Ken Mencl told KMVT two drivers ignored yellow flashing lights and passed a school bus earlier this week and it's all caught on video. But, this is not the first time.

Officials said there is an increase school bus violations in the Magic Valley, particularly in the Kimberly-Hansen area as drivers are not paying attention to the school buses during their travels.

To keep students safe, Mencl urges drivers to leave at least 15 feet between their vehicle and the bus.

"What we want people to understand is when that school bus comes to a stop doesn't matter if those lights are yellow or red," he said.

Also, if anyone is caught violating school bus laws they will be fined. The first offense is $200; the second offense is $400, and $600 for a third offense.

It will also be counted as a misdemeanor and can add points to your drivers license.