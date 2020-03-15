COVID-19: Current status of school districts across southern Idaho

Several school districts are closing following the confirmation of COVID-19 in Idaho. Here's a list of how and which school districts are implementing new policies to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in the community. KMVT will continue to update this with updates.

BLAINE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT (Updated Sat, Mar, 14, 2020):

Blaine County School District Board Chairman Keith Roark and Superintendent Dr. GwenCarol Holmes announce that all schools and facilities are closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16 extending through Sunday, April 5.

This follows the announcement from the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) that a case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been confirmed in Blaine County. BCSD Board of Trustees Chairman Roark stated, “We are working in coordination with SCPHD and decided in an abundance of caution to close schools. We realize this will cause hardship for many of our families in regards to childcare and daily nutrition. We hope to announce plans for providing nutrition services soon.”

All schools are closed until Monday, April 6. This includes the BCSD Community Campus.

CASSIA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT (Updated Sun, Mar, 15, 2020):

Cassia County School District Board of Trustees will close all county schools Tuesday March 17th through March 29th, 2020.

Monday, March 16th, students and staff will prepare for closure by working to organize learning materials and access to digital curriculum. Monday is a previously regular early release day.

The Cassia County District Office will remain open during the closure. School staff will also report March 17th-20th to ensure that ongoing educational services are ready and functioning. Spring Break takes in the week of March 23-27.

Trustees would like to emphasize the need for caution over panic. School administrators and officials will work with families to address learning and food needs. As this is a developing situation, more information and details will be communicated to the community as they become available.

Hagerman Joint School District (Updated Sun, Mar, 15, 2020):

Hagerman is in school Monday March 16th, according to a post on their Facebook page.

"The CDC and South Central Health Department advised us today March 15, students are as safe in school tomorrow as they were last week. We receive daily notices and will notify parents if their position changes. Allowance will be made for students marked absent starting Monday March 16th. Parents please call the office to report your child's absence because of illness or if you plan to keep them home. Thank you."

JEROME SCHOOL DISTRICT (Updated Sun, Mar, 15, 2020):

The Jerome School District has chosen to keep schools open on Monday and Tuesday. Schools will then be closed starting Wednesday, March 18 through the end of spring break. During this time, district officials will determine whether to reopen schools on March 30.

Kimberly School District (Updated Sun, Mar, 15, 2020):

"Kimberly School District is canceling school for students on Monday, March 16th and will resume on Tuesday, March 17th. The reason for this cancellation is to allow staff time to prepare on how we would deliver services in the event Kimberly School were to be closed for an extended period of time."

MINIDOKA SCHOOL DISTRICT (Updated Sun, Mar, 15, 2020):

The Minidoka School District will have no school from March 18 - March 20, and Spring Break will start early, according to their website.

TWIN FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT (Updated Sun, Mar, 15, 2020):

School will be closed until March 30. TFSD schools will be closed for students this week, while staff members are asked to report to work as normal to prepare for the possibility of a more extended closure.

"Until the end of spring break (March 30), all classroom instruction, athletics, club sports, preschool, child care, enrichment programs, etc. are closed. All rental/use of our facilities is canceled as well. We know that child care is a top concern for families and we will be working with our local health care agencies to return to normal operations as soon as would be advisable. We will be working with custodial staff to thoroughly clean and disinfect our buildings prior to students returning from spring break. Staff members need to continue to check their email for more information. "

For more information on the Twin Falls School Districts soft-closure click here