School bond, levy elections could end for March and August

School districts would no longer use March and August elections to ask voters to approve bonds and levies under legislation headed to the House.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the measure Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Wendy Horman said March and August elections draw fewer voters than May and November elections.

She said that allows a small number of people to make important decisions.

School districts ask voters to approve bonds to build schools and levies for ongoing expenses, typically resulting in property tax increases.

Democratic Rep. John Gannon says the fundamental problem is that the state government doesn't adequately fund education.