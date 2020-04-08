School counselors find new ways to connect with students

Counselors at Burley Junior High School are being creative when it comes to supporting students.

They have come up with a new way to connect with them while they are all at home learning.

A school counselor gives students advice with academics, college preparations, as well as personal and social guidance.

While the Burley Junior High School students are currently learning from home, the school counselors are finding new ways to connect with them.

"We thought, well, maybe we could take on the daunting task of creating a Google Classroom and then seeing if we could possibly get all of the student body to sign in and use that as our platform," said Heather Leishman, a school counselor.

Once the students sign in to the Google Classroom, they have different activities and videos they can do.

"For example, one of them is registration materials, and we just posted some things in there yesterday." Leishman said.

"We have another topic, which is challenges. I like creating personal videos where I just kind of talk to the kids."

The counselors hope this will help them stay connected to their friends.

"Connection," said Liza Castaneda, a school counselor. "We just really want this to keep us connected with our students. They need connection right now, and they need relationships to continue. We need sustainment, to sustain those relationships and connections, so they know that we are here for them, should they need anything."

And while this isn’t a required class, more than 550 students have logged in, supporting each other and staying positive.

"To empower them to see that they have a lot of things that they can do that are within their personal circle of control," Casteneda said, "and so that is what all the activities all the things that we put on there are things that they can do, and things that they can have control over. And that’s very important right now in this time to focus on those things."

Every student at Burley Junior High was invited and received a code in their email.