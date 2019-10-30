School district and chamber of commerce partner up to host legislative tour

Each year Twin Falls School District partners with the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to host a legislative preview.

Legislators were invited from all around the state for an opportunity for lawmakers and the business community to see what's happening in the schools and some of the innovative programs the school district currently has going on.

“They talk to our teachers and they find out what's working and what challenges they have and just a real good opportunity for people to get into the schools and actually have a hands-on experience and see exactly what's happening within the school setting,” said Brady Dickinson, superintendent of schools for Twin Falls.

Tuesday also gave school administration and business leaders the chance to visit with legislators and get a glimpse of what may be discussed in the upcoming session.

“As a business community, we like to stay connected both with the school district and with lawmakers,” said Shawn Barigar, president/CEO of Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. "That we're making sure that we're building the workforce that we need into the future in our community. Making sure that we have good quality roads and water and sewer and those services that businesses need to be successful."

The most important aspect of the day's events was it allowed for lawmakers, business leaders and those in Twin Falls School District to gain relationships that will be needed as they continue working together to continue building an even better community.

“It's a partnership here in Twin Falls, and so we view our roll as part of that partnership and so in talking with legislators and building those partnerships, when you do have bills that come forward that are related to education, they're not shy about reaching out,” Dickinson said.

