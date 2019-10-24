Cassia school district takes local approach to combat teacher retention issue

Factors like pay disparities and resources are causing a problem for teacher retention in smaller Idaho school districts, but one district has found a solution.

Cassia County School District is working against this issue by holding career fairs and focusing on hiring teachers within the community. By finding teachers with roots in the area, it helps ensure that they plan on staying in the district long-term. The career fair has taken place annually for the past three years, and hundreds of people throughout the Mini-Cassia region attend.

"We want to find people that have a passion for helping kids and we've been pretty lucky and found some great ones locally that are, some of them have been with us for 4-5 years and are doing great," said Levi Power, principal at Burley High School.

The school district is even broadening their scope by recruiting people who chose teaching as an alternative path. If a person has a college degree in another field, the district says they will cover some costs for teacher certification. If anyone is interested, the next job fair is in March.