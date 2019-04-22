School districts in Idaho asking parents to fill out survey to better schools

School districts across Idaho are asking parents to fill out a survey to better their schools for students.

Debbie Critchfield, the Cassia County School District's communications officer, said parents around the state have the opportunity to provide feedback and input about the schools their children attend.

"Several years ago while putting together Idaho’s consolidated plan, an element of climate and culture was included in the plan to allow parents, staff and students the opportunity to provide feedback," she explained.

When parents fill out the survey, the feedback goes into a statewide report card the school receives and is posted on the department of education's website.

"What's the culture and climate like that that school, achievement and having successful teaching strategies, good curriculum? All those things are important in the education process and definitely are critical and so is the environment in which students learn," she said.

Cirtchfield said the survey is voluntary and schools don't know which parents fill it out.

"Schools are encouraging, strongly encouraging that parents go online, take the survey," she said. "This is how they can get feedback and input about how to better serve their student."

She said that administrators can then know what parents are thinking and what their expectations are to then be able to "make appropriate adjustments as needed."

For more information on the survey, visit your respective school district's website or check out the link to the right of this story.