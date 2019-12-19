New reality: School shooting on the minds of students

On Tuesday, KMVT informed the community that high school students in Buhl thought they heard the sound of gunshots which led to a lock out situation at Buhl high and middle school.

Administration says they are continuing to protect students as best as they can and are training them on being situationally aware. (Source: KMVT)

Although officials determined there was no threat, KMVT wanted to dig a little deeper into how incidents like these can affect the student.

KMVT wanted to know if the countless school shootings that have taken place in our country are now causing students to go into school every day on guard, alert, and always preparing for the worse.

"There's stress on all of us," says Ronald Anthony, superintendent of Buhl School District. "I mean, uh, when I started in education many moons ago we didn't have to talk about this, so as adults the teachers have stress. Then it goes onto the kids, then it goes onto the parents. It's not something we think about every day or we have in our forefront, but it's there."

