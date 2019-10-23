Schools implement new safety plan

There have been at least 21 school shootings in the U.S. so far this year, and Twin Falls School District will be implementing a new safety plan to be ready in case our community falls victim to another.

The Twin Falls School District Director of Communications Ryan Bownman said the school district is working with Twin Falls Police Department to implement the Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate model, called ALICE.

“In the world we live in today, you know those things they do happen all over the place. And so we started looking at what can we do to be proactive to help prepare our students and staff in case of a situation,” Bowman said.

Over the years, traditional lockdowns have been the go-to safety measure, but they began to feel like there was something missing. Bowman considers the ALICE model to be more of an enhanced locked down, one that gives people the opportunity to make a choice.

“Rather than just lock the door, barricade the door and teach your students how to do that. And ALICE is a program that helps empower students and staff to be able to make decisions in the event of a violent incident,” Bowman said.

Students are also on board and ready for the new model to prepare them for what hopefully will never come.

“They'll feel a lot more safe and they'll probably be more confident in what they should do when a bad situation happens, and so I think it'll be good,” said Brayden Parker, student body president at Twin Falls High School.

Each school in the district will have at least two drills throughout the year. Staff, students and parents will be notified ahead of time so they can engage in discussions and debrief on how things went or what could be better for next time.

“The biggest thing we want parents to know is we're being proactive we're wanting to do it in a way that's age appropriate to have those discussions with students so that they are aware,” Bowman said.