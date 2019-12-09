Biologist, researchers train dogs to detect wildlife disease

On Sunday at the Hagerman boat launch researchers and biologist from Colorado State University, the National Wildlife Research Center, Idaho Fish and Game, and Magic Valley sportsmen collaborated in an effort to detect and monitor wildlife disease, specifically avian influenza.

Researchers from Colorado State University collaborated with Idaho biologist and sportsmen in a project that utilizes dogs to detect avian influenza. (KMVT/KSVT)

Researchers from CSU and the U.S. Department of Agriculture traveled from Fort Collins, Colorado, to southern Idaho to utilize the waterfowl in better understanding how to detect and monitor avian flu.

"We're in Idaho to conduct field evaluations with six shelter dogs that have been pulled from shelters in order to detect avian influenza in wildlife," said CSU research scientist Glen Golden, PhD,.

The dead waterfowl were provided by sportsmen from the Magic Valley, and CSU researchers were joined by USDA wildlife disease biologist Scott Stopak, who says the opportunity to join the project wasn't something he was going to pass up.

"Once I understood what it was about I jumped on it," Scott Stopak said. "I'm conducting the testing that will be compared for what the dogs are detecting"

Stopak swabs the birds for avian influenza before their placed in their individual boxes for the field test evaluation.

"He'll swab every bird and he'll get the results on every bird and then we'll get the responses." Golden said.

"We have an active alert which is a paw up on the box if the dog finds nothing in the box the dog will either look up, or look at me, and keep going," CSU research assistant and dog handler, Liz Ramirez said.

Waterfowl carry the avian flu, but not all have it, and they act more as a carrier of the disease. With Idaho positioned on the Pacific Flyway a major migratory route for waterfowl, the wildlife in the environment proved ideal in conducting Sunday's field test. The project, initially began utilizing mice and then ferrets as detectors for the avian flu in birds. Dogs have since been adopted in the study, due to their track record of being able to detect everything from explosive, to drugs, and even skin cancer. Golden says the hope is these dogs will one day be able to become part of the avian influenza surveillance program, and help better monitor a disease that in 2015 resulted in the loss of over 50 million chickens and turkeys.

"It can be millions and millions of birds that we have to euthanize if it gets into the commercial egg layer facilities or commercial meat producers facilities, so that's why it's important to us," Stopak said.

While poultry is not a large sector of Idaho's agriculture market, the research could ultimately prove important in monitoring other threats the environment could face such as chronic wasting disease.

"You know chronic wasting disease is a problem, and avian influenza has been a problem," Golden said. "Also, protecting our food supply is very important to us."

"The idea that we can use a dog to detect something such as skin cancer and be able to apply that same technique or same idea in the wild could have huge implications such as early disease detection," Stopak said.

