HBO Documentary Screening 'Foster'

Oscar-winning filmmakers Deborah Oppenheimer and Mark Jonathan Harris reunite for a revealing first-hand look at the foster care system as seen through the eyes of those who know it best. With extraordinary access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). The documentary 'Foster' goes beyond the sensational headlines and stereotypes to take an unprecedented look at an often misunderstood world and upend some of the most enduring myths about foster care and those involved in the system.

The screening will be Jan. 9th, 6:30-9:30pm at The Orpheum Theater and is free to the public.

