Search for missing BASE jumper called off

The search for a missing Twin Falls man was called off Friday morning.

Austin Carey is a well known BASE jumper, who was last seen about 3:00 P.M. Thursday, after successfully completing a jump off Pillar Falls with a friend, according to friend Sequoia Schmidt.

Following the jump the friend swam across the river. a kayaker then approached the friend and gave him Austin's gear and told the friend "he will be right over".

Carey has not been seen or heard from since.

Search and rescue was called and searched through the night, before being called off.

If anyone has information call Sergeant McRoberts with the Jerome County Sheriff's Office at (208) 308-4138.

