Seasons Dental host free dental day for community residents

Seasons Dental in Burley hosted it's annual Light the World - Free Dental Day event on Monday in Burley.

Seasons Dental in Burley held their 4th annual "Light the World - Free Dental Day" an event where community residents can receive free fillings, cleanings, and extractions. (KMVT/KSVT)

It was the fourth straight year Seasons Dental has held "Light the World" and provided community residents an opportunity to receive cleaning, fillings, extractions, and even hot chocolate at no price.

The event was first come first serve, and community members were able to walk into Seasons Dental between the hours of 8 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. to receive services. Owners and dentists with Seasons Dental, Dr. Chad Bodily and Dr. Ty Bodily decided to hold the event to help give back to the community, especially to people to might be low-income or in an unfortunate situation. Dr. Ty Bodily said on Monday morning, that they had already seen patients come in who were able to work done they needed.

"In fact this morning we it was really neat," Dr. Ty Bodily said. "I mean a girl came in who had just a bombed out mouth, rotten teeth. We were able to take all those out, come in and give her a new basically a new smile and really rewarding."

And employees of Seasons Dental appeared to have a great opportunity to help more people. Around 11 a.m. the lounge was packed full of community residents waiting to receive free services.