Twin Falls manufacturing company helping make parts for breathing respirators

One Twin Falls company is working hard to provide parts for breathing ventilators.

Seastrom Manufacturing was contacted by Ventec, a company that makes breathing respirators and ventilators.

They told Seastrom Manufacturing that they needed help making parts for them in a hurry, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, Seastrom Manufacturing had about 80% of the parts in stock, so they got to work quickly.

“Everybody needs parts fast, but, yeah, this one is extremely critical,” said the sales and marketing manager Aaron Hludzenski. "And like I said, the manufacturing has the government to back them up on this, it's just a prioritized government order and it's nothing new for us since we do it for the aerospace and defense industry."

Hludzenski says they will hopefully be done with all the parts in three to four weeks.