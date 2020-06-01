Seattle imposes curfew again following violent protests

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has activated the National Guard following vandalism and thefts in stores and shopping malls in multiple cities following protests over the killing of George Floyd.

KT Niehoff stands with others during a prayer vigil in the parking lot at the First AME Church, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Seattle, following protests over the weekend over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Inslee had previously authorized 400 troops for Seattle and 200 troops for Bellevue.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that Seattle would again have a curfew Monday evening following days of protests that turned violent, with storefronts smashed and items stolen.

At a news conference, Durkan said the curfew would begin at 6 p.m. and last until 5 a.m.

There were curfews in Seattle on Saturday and Sunday nights as well.