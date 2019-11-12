Second annual Veterans Appreciation Concert held in Kimberly

The second annual Veterans Appreciation concert was held Monday night in Kimberly.

Many gathered at the L.A. Thomas Memorial Gymnasium, coming out to show their support for veterans and current military members.

Dance groups, choirs, concert bands and drum lines all performed.

One of the committee members Kristi Dewsnup says she hopes this event teaches children how important Veterans Day is.

"Our goal here is just to remind this community and everyone that lives here how important our veterans are. So just coming to this helps remind our kids, our grand kids, that there are many out there and we owe something back, so this is for them," said Dewsnup.

Before the concert there was a free dinner for any veteran who wanted to attend.