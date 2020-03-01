Second person in Washington dead from coronavirus

Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus and researchers said it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area.

In a statement Public Health - Seattle & King County said man in his 70s died Saturday.

On Friday health officials said a man in his 50s died of coronavirus.

Both had underlying health conditions and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.

Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases.