See Nov. 5 election sample ballots, candidate information

A number of candidates and ballot items are up for a vote during the Nov. 5 election.

Magic Valley citizens will be deciding on a number of fire station and jail bonds, in addition to who they will election to city councils, school boards and other elected officials.

KMVT has reached out to candidates in contested races and asked them to fill out a questionnaire telling citizens a little about themselves and what they plan to accomplish in office.

View KMVT's election coverage, including questionnaires completed by candidates in contested races, at www.kmvt.com/elections.

Here is what is on the ballot for each county in the Magic Valley:

Blaine County sample ballots

Cassia County sample ballots

Gooding County sample ballots

Lincoln County sample ballots

Minidoka County sample ballots

Twin Falls County sample ballots

Questions regarding KMVT's election questionnaire can be emailed to elections@kmvt.com or people may call 208-733-1100.