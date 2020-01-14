Self-Defense classes offered at the College of Southern Idaho

Monday was the first day of classes at the College of Southern Idaho, among them was a self-defense class that is still open for students.

Learning how to protect themselves can be very valuable.

“Things can happen so quickly, and unless you train to react appropriately, you probably aren’t going to,” said one of the volunteer instructors Shealyn Mallows.

With the self-defense class at CSI, people of all ages and abilities can learn how to protect themselves in scary situations.

“We really focus on avoiding bad situations, and sometimes we end up in bad situations, how do we handle that, how do we safely escape, and our last resort is fight back,” said instructor Jesse Clark.

He says often times this class will teach students to be more aware.

“I think in Twin Falls we get a false sense of security, but in reality there are bad guys out there and it’s good that we are aware," Clark said. "Whether we are walking through the parking lot or outside the school on the sidewalk, people tend to be on their phones looking down."

The class will not only teach people how to stay safe, but how to be aware of the signs.

“There is more to self-defense then defending yourself in a dark parking lot at night, it’s anything from being safe online, to being situation ally aware, the mentality of being safe, you know abusive relationships,” Mallows said.

The class runs on Monday and Wednesday from 5:10-6: p.m., and it’s not too late to sign up.

For more information you can contact Clark at jclark@csi.edu.