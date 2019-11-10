Self-defense class for women held

Women may worry about defending themselves if the need ever comes up.

The class was held Saturday morning, and is typically held three times a year. (KMVT)

One Twin Falls martial arts academy is helping put those fears to rest.

Success Martial Arts held a women's self-defense class Saturday, called giving back ladies personal protection clinic.

Brian Higgins, the senior instructor at Success, told KMVT the thing that sets this class apart from traditional self-defense classes is that it's strictly for women, as women are often times assaulted by people they know.

“We spend a lot of time on prevention, how to not be in the wrong place at the wrong time, how to not look like a victim, how to have good deterrence, and then should something go wrong, how to manage that emotion. There's that adrenaline dump, and that sort of freak out panic, and boy we want to spend some time to learn how to manage that,” Higgins stated.

They usually hold the class three times a year, in January, May and November, although they do make themselves available if a group wants to do the class any other time.

