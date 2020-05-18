Self-employed Idahoans can apply for virus-related cash grants

Self-employed individuals economically impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for a piece of the $300 millions in cash support that was made available for small Idaho businesses.

The self-employed may be eligible to receive up to $7,500 in cash support through the Idaho Rebound cash grants.

On Friday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee approved the eligibility expansion to the self-employed.

Self-employed individuals can start applying on May 27.

“Idaho made $300 million available in cash support to small businesses – more than any other state,” Little said in a news release. “Expanding this resource to self-employed business owners should help them get back on their feet and relieve some of the financial loss brought about by this unexpected and unwelcome virus."

Applications for the cash grants started coming in May 11 for businesses with one to 19 employees. To date, the state has approved or issued more than 2,600 applications for a total of approximately $26 million in grants.

Information about the fund distributions can be found at Transparent.Idaho.Gov.

Applicants need to create a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account and are encouraged to do so prior to their application phase opening.

Additional information on how to apply for the Idaho Rebound cash grants is available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/idaho-rebound-cash-grants-for-small-businesses/.