Annual clothing swap provides donated clothes to those in need

The Semi-Annual Women's and Men's Clothing Swap was held Saturday at Twin Fall's Senior Center.

Semi-Annual Clothing Swap

Community members throughout the Magic Valley region donated their unwanted clothes and filled up tables of items for others to choose from.

This event has been growing and impacting the community for 4 years.

Kayla and Sheeba are the two women behind the clothing swap, and told KMVT about the event’s ongoing influence throughout the community.

"I think that we really get the biggest emotional benefit from it, because there are people that come in off the streets or people that come in from the low-income housing or from the long-term stay hotels that don't have anything and we have seen a couple people just in tears on how much they can get," Sheeba said.

There will be a kid's clothing swap coming up in November and another adult swap in March, so keep a look out for those events and participate in helping your community.

