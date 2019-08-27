Semi-truck crash reduces traffic on I-84, east of Glenns Ferry

A semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 east of Glenns Ferry is slowing traffic in both directions.

KMVT staff on-scene spoke with an Idaho State Police trooper who said traffic in both direction has been reduced to one lane Tuesday afternoon.

A semi-truck crashed and came to rest across the median with ends in parts of eastbound and westbound lanes, about six miles east of Glenns Ferry.

ISP, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded. At this time, it appears only one vehicle is involved.

KMVT will update this story when more information becomes available.

