Semi-truck knocks out power for some Buhl residents

About 60 Idaho Power customers were without power part of the day Monday after a semi-truck hit some power poles along Clear Lakes Road in Buhl.

Idaho Power said the outage began just before 10 a.m. with an estimated restoration time of 4:30 p.m.

A viewer sent KMVT a couple photos of a power pole suspended among some power lines. Idaho Power said multiple crews were on scene and were expected to replace the poles that were struck. The company said road closures would be in place while crews were working.

