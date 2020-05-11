Semi trucks crash near Hansen Bridge sends one driver to hospital

One driver of a semi-truck was taken to an area hospital after striking another semi truck after stopping to avoid a slowing passenger car.

Idaho State Police said Yordis Sobrado Asin, 49, of Vancouver, Washington, was driving eastbound on State Highway 50 in a Peterbilt semi pulling an empty flatbed trailer. A car in front of semi-truck slowed to make a left-hand turn and Sobrado Asin braked aggressively and entered the westbound lane colliding with a westbound Peterbilt pump truck driven by Timothy M. Harris, 29, of Filer.

ISP said both drivers wore seat belts.

Paramedics took Sobrado Asin by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional medical Center in Twin Falls. As of Monday evening, Sobrado Asin was not listed as a patient at the hospital.

ISP is asking anyone with information about the passenger car to please contact dispatch at 208-846-7500.

The east and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately three and a half hours.