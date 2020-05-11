Semi trucks crash near Hansen Bridge sends one driver to hospital

Two semi-trucks crashed into each other Monday afternoon near the Hansen Bridge, blocking the road for more than three hours (Source: Idaho State Police)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 7:23 PM, May 11, 2020

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One driver of a semi-truck was taken to an area hospital after striking another semi truck after stopping to avoid a slowing passenger car.

Idaho State Police said Yordis Sobrado Asin, 49, of Vancouver, Washington, was driving eastbound on State Highway 50 in a Peterbilt semi pulling an empty flatbed trailer. A car in front of semi-truck slowed to make a left-hand turn and Sobrado Asin braked aggressively and entered the westbound lane colliding with a westbound Peterbilt pump truck driven by Timothy M. Harris, 29, of Filer.

ISP said both drivers wore seat belts.

Paramedics took Sobrado Asin by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional medical Center in Twin Falls. As of Monday evening, Sobrado Asin was not listed as a patient at the hospital.

ISP is asking anyone with information about the passenger car to please contact dispatch at 208-846-7500.

The east and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

Two semi-trucks crashed into each other Monday afternoon near the Hansen Bridge, blocking the road for more than three hours (Source: Idaho State Police)
 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus